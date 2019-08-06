Mackay Shields Position In Masimo (MASI) Was Has Boosted; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lifted Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 7,641 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 5,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $150.72. About 286,322 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 17.19 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Marshall Wace Llp holds 233,052 shares. Jupiter Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,524 shares. 92,615 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 133,244 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 60,486 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 272,890 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 55,190 were reported by Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc New York. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 107,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Btim accumulated 339,552 shares. 3,044 are owned by Bb&T Ltd Company. Moreover, Counselors has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,600 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exterran Corp by 22,400 shares to 37,146 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,786 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 57,170 shares. Salem Counselors reported 342,185 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,964 shares. Covington Advsrs Inc accumulated 105,466 shares. Cap Sarl holds 88,895 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 229,223 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 3.75% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,804 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Allsquare Wealth Llc holds 0.33% or 8,165 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 101,883 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 130,865 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Central Securities holds 840,000 shares or 7.16% of its portfolio. Oakworth holds 40,007 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has 160,000 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. First Foundation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

