Mackay Shields Maintains Stake in Ebix (EBIX); Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Stake by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 112.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 27,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 12,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 323,695 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,614 shares to 22,792 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 9,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,262 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nu Skin, Mallinckrodt, Tellurian, Yatra – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: NUS, YTRA, EBIX, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guardion, Tellurian, railroad operators – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebix, A Cheap Play On India’s Digital Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Ebix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 165,510 shares to 819,649 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

