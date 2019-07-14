Mackay Shields Maintains Position in Azz (AZZ); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 334% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 186,473 shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 EPS $1.75-EPS $2.25; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CO EXPECTS AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS – CHATTANOOGA FACILITY TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $900 MLN TO $960 MLN; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Acquire Certain Assets of Lectrus Corporation located in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,066 were accumulated by Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 11,676 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horrell Cap Management holds 1,458 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 103,245 were accumulated by Fulton Bank Na. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 1.69% or 69,504 shares. Cap Research Invsts accumulated 1.6% or 62.42 million shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 34,671 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Company Incorporated stated it has 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 120,075 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability has 4.76M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth holds 1.28% or 96,973 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 6.42M shares stake. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 40,417 shares. Beacon Fin Group stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 6,587 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Numerixs Techs stated it has 1,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Art Advsr Lc invested 0.06% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.03% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). First LP has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 29,858 shares. Sfe Counsel owns 6,165 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Victory Management owns 7,952 shares. Gotham Asset holds 25,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

