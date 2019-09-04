Mackay Shields Lowered Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Market Valuation Rose; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Timber Hill Raised Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 7,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 32,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 593,996 shares traded or 24.38% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.14M shares traded or 39.84% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv holds 28,874 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 37,183 shares. Raymond James & owns 221,169 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 7,981 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 582 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc invested in 0.01% or 50,402 shares. 3,050 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.37% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Geode Ltd Liability Co owns 1.33M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 404,500 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated reported 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 29,956 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 192,140 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has 5,266 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.17M shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 48,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

