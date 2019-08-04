Mackay Shields Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $6.69 Million as Share Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Verus Financial Partners Upped Holding by $592,020

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 54,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 522,219 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.00 million, down from 577,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 207,297 shares to 260,823 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 16,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt accumulated 260,328 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt invested 1.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duff Phelps reported 15,180 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 15,491 shares. 1.36M were accumulated by Glenmede Co Na. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 4,763 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 205,634 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2.32% or 112,768 shares. Inv Svcs Of America Inc holds 4,865 shares. Sfmg Limited has 3,522 shares. Qv Investors Inc invested 2.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.91% stake. Fincl Bank accumulated 4,189 shares or 0.16% of the stock.