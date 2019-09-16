Mackay Shields Lowered Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $327.88 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Pathstone Family Office Lifted Carmax (KMX) Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 167,325 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 160,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 944,540 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 21.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 798,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76M, down from 22.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 759 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 130,490 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & Communication holds 0.04% or 442,585 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Associate owns 59,007 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 94,547 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns owns 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 42,420 shares. Fdx reported 28,355 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 4,630 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 17,455 shares stake. Bamco Incorporated New York accumulated 0.02% or 71,733 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 1.21% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Park Circle owns 7,000 shares. Moreover, Makaira Prns Lc has 6.72% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.7% or 39,200 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 25.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag has 30,683 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 3.05M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 373,168 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 5.90 million shares. 216,311 are owned by Natixis Lp. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hanson Mcclain holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wade G W And has 0.17% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 25,698 are owned by Principal Gru Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 361,072 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 13.52 million shares stake. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.22% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Clearbridge Invests Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 22.00 million shares. Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Primecap Mgmt Ca has 8.76 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

