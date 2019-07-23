Mackay Shields Lowered Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding as Shares Rose; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Aravt Global Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.19 million, down from 181,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $484.24. About 206,228 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 26,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,371 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 73,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 326,843 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,800 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Counselors holds 0.01% or 664 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,900 shares. Ent Serv Corporation has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Glenmede Na owns 106 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc invested in 345,183 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 571 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 49,128 shares. Churchill Mgmt stated it has 20,969 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Capital Fund Mgmt has 9,660 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blair William Comm Il accumulated 0.46% or 166,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.06% or 149,572 shares. Capital Guardian Tru invested in 1.11% or 184,193 shares.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.19 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael had sold 182 shares worth $77,234 on Friday, February 8. The insider Henderson Robert S sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55 million.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 44,503 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 683,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).