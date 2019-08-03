Mackay Shields Lifted Its Azz (AZZ) Position by $668,000; Dalal Street Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Position

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95 million shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 334% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 71,090 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Expects to Issue Fiscal Yr 2019 Guidance Once Fiscal Yr 2018 Filings Are Completed; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q Rev $200.7M; 19/04/2018 – AZZ INC – EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AZZ WINS BID TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF LECTRUS LOCATED IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,061 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 22,304 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,989 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 36,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 16,551 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated owns 576,254 shares. Aristotle Boston Lc holds 170,528 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 22,832 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 700 shares. Art Advisors Llc reported 22,503 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 39,934 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 5,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 8,844 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 18,588 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,837 shares to 26,615 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,234 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).