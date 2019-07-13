Mackay Shields Lifted Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding; ARGONAUT GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (ARNGF) SI Increased By 92.34%

ARGONAUT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had an increase of 92.34% in short interest. ARNGF’s SI was 45,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 92.34% from 23,500 shares previously. With 126,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ARGONAUT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s short sellers to cover ARNGF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 8,780 shares traded. Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 56.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 121,881 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 339,406 shares with $10.71M value, up from 217,525 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $11.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 7,901 shares to 33,122 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 56,081 shares and now owns 130,941 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 208,190 shares. 807 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 871,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 172,586 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.52% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 30,000 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 28,950 shares. Doliver Advsr LP invested 0.11% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Victory Mngmt holds 7.47 million shares. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 37,625 shares. Foundation Resource Mngmt Inc holds 62,034 shares. Wheatland Advsr owns 6,900 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the Coming Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argonaut Gold down 6% on higher Q1 costs – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argonaut Gold Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argonaut Gold: Significant Upside Remains – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2017. More interesting news about Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argonaut Gold: A Strong Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Argonaut Gold’s Q4 Production Surges, 2015 Guidance Disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2015.