Mackay Shields Increases Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS); Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Altfest L J & Company Inc

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 178.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 14,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 26/03/2018 – Polls find Americans are less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,503 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 40,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 796,749 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 686,296 shares to 417,845 shares, valued at $40.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,651 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,140 are held by Leuthold Ltd Company. North Point Port Managers Oh owns 67,406 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 740,176 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Hs Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.04% or 718,233 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 31,855 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 466 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 11,955 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 2,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Provident Trust holds 0.01% or 1,758 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,488 are held by Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. The Arizona-based Sterling Invest Mngmt has invested 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust & reported 2,585 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J reported 1,275 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

