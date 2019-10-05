Mackay Shields Increases Holding in Boston Beer (SAM); Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $2.21 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 16,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 48,770 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 113.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 7,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 6,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $385.84. About 165,342 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM)

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 51,268 shares to 496,698 shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Before It's Too Late – Yahoo Finance" on September 25, 2019

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 368,510 shares to 38,534 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 48,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

