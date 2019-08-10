Mackay Shields Increased Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Stock Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Sands Capital Management Increased Stake by $492,316

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 35888.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 25.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 25.45M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22M, up from 70,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 40,834 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 37,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EEFT, TROX, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 9,904 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 43,590 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 283,650 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.45% or 97,920 shares. Td Asset Management reported 21,599 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 59,691 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated holds 2.64% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 91,800 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 1.48% or 122,444 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt reported 5,334 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,676 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 8,095 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,686 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,295 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8,288 shares to 5,013 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 137,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,846 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 358,645 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $936.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 12,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gp Inc accumulated 2,130 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Endurance Wealth has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ancora Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 25,452 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.32% or 163,179 shares. Ghp Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Penobscot Invest holds 0.83% or 23,547 shares in its portfolio. Amp Ltd accumulated 507,835 shares. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,362 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank & reported 11,519 shares. 3.31 million were reported by Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability. Pennsylvania Tru Company has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Weik Capital Mngmt has 1.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,441 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 787,498 shares. Osborne Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62% or 49,606 shares.