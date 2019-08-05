Mackay Shields Increased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $2.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Blue Harbour Group LP Increases Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 228,513 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21M, up from 210,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 1.39 million shares traded or 58.31% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.24% or 3.03 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 275,172 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.04% or 151,219 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 0.01% or 578 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,996 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 352,736 shares. Bluestein R H Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,500 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,347 shares. 12Th Street Asset Com Ltd holds 54,937 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91M shares, valued at $330.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23,612 shares to 46,513 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 143,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,913 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.