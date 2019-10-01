Mackay Shields Increased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $1.82 Million; Doheny Asset Management Position in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted as Stock Declined

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 12,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $838.03. About 111,550 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 191.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $380.27. About 257,945 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 67,780 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners holds 14 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability reported 831 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,000 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 70 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 12,565 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 537 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Iconiq Limited Co invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oppenheimer Asset holds 1,093 shares. Miracle Mile Llc invested in 900 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 778 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.04% or 34,237 shares in its portfolio.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 57,994 shares to 58,113 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 24.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate invested in 0.04% or 1,555 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 1.51M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Amer National Bank owns 0.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,507 shares. California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stanley has 6,032 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,240 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros Inc has 3.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American National Registered Advisor invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger holds 575,025 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 52,200 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 23,814 shares. 2,136 were reported by Bancorp Of The West.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares to 123,300 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,695 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

