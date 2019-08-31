Mackay Shields Increased Holding in Hologic (HOLX) as Share Value Rose; Lilly Endowment Has Trimmed Its Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Holding by $155.45 Million; Share Price Declined

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 86.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 100,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 217,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 116,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 billion, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 20/04/2018 – LILLY: OVERALL SURVIVAL DIDN’T REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter holds 1.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 91,275 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.32% stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 106,253 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2.83M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company has 1,756 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 246,333 shares. Pure Advsrs Incorporated holds 3,124 shares. 1,894 were accumulated by Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Garde Capital holds 2,860 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ht Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Spectrum Mgmt Gp reported 0.05% stake. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 380 shares stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 0.35% or 16,811 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 15.29 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,721 shares, and cut its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).