Mackay Shields Increased Holding in Domtar (UFS); Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Mks Instrument (MKSI) Has Trimmed by $1.77 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 18,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 215,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 411,898 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 35,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,737 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 121,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 515,950 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 34,834 shares to 171,585 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 23,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,947 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Pubg Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory owns 55,987 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 639 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 43 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 8,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.13% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 192 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Co has 219,994 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0% stake. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0.03% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 6,600 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 156,737 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. 3,267 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 67,079 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 52.36% or $1.22 from last year’s $2.33 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $59.19M for 17.76 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 504,446 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Dana Inv owns 3,829 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 96,000 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.21% or 94,025 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 28,821 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 8,305 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 1,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Llc accumulated 0.1% or 4,750 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 506,098 shares. Sei Com holds 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 94,084 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Colorado-based Icon Advisers Communications has invested 0.1% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

