Mackay Shields Holds Stake in Southern Co (SO); At&T (Put) (T) Stock Rose While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 48,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 265,076 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, up from 216,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.19M shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 35,048 shares to 21,364 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 95,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,895 shares, and cut its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.