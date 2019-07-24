Mackay Shields Holds Position in Paychex (PAYX); Brookfield Asset Management Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $14.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 243,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.40 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 590,712 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 47,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 1.45 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. Shares for $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. MUCCI MARTIN had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62M.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 44,353 shares to 15,254 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 173,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,827 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 333,234 shares to 161,446 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 146,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,809 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).