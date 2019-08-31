Mackay Shields Holding in Principal Finl Group (PFG) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 23,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 76,377 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 99,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 823,357 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.39M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $393.51 million for 9.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

