Mackay Shields Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Boosted by $29.97 Million; Boston Partners Upped Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Value Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48.87M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 billion, up from 46.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 10.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 143027.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 29.97M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.23M, up from 20,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 342,762 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 40,585 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $149.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 146,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,961 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68 million. BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 27,834 shares to 62,900 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,579 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).