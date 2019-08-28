Mackay Shields Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) Has Upped by $1.18 Million; Blackbaud Com (BLKB) Stock Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 19,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 107,366 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 87,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 782,099 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 83.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 25,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 103,362 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 10,000 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 0.1% or 10,814 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 33,913 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 45,410 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Zebra Cap Limited invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gam Holding Ag reported 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 6,322 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp has 0.11% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 53,331 shares. Centre Asset Lc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 94,440 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 30,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Dynamic Mgmt holds 0.81% or 3,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 81,524 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 280,441 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 54,820 shares to 522,219 shares, valued at $64.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,499 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,397 shares to 7,512 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,240 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).