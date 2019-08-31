Mackay Shields Has Upped Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding by $1.50 Million; Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Market Valuation Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 458,842 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 189.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 28,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 43,316 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 14,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 323,505 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83 million for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

