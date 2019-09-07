Mackay Shields Has Upped Position in Neogenomics (NEO); Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $17.31 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 43,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 88,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 353,745 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 90,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 359,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.10 million, down from 450,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – The family that controls NASCAR is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Earnings; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Research has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 240,575 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 3.02% stake. Cordasco Net owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 50 shares. 14,421 were reported by Amica Mutual. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 282,281 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 72,625 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,928 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 7,321 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.15% or 842,432 shares. Private Mgmt Gru stated it has 33,217 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh accumulated 4,738 shares. Continental Advsr invested 3.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 43,148 are owned by Rothschild Il. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 7,960 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 169,161 shares to 755,454 shares, valued at $61.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 617,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 8,300 shares. Bard Associates Inc has invested 1.23% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 1.54% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 23,321 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 88,600 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management has 35,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 128,278 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 13.83 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Utd Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 37,441 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 7,900 shares. Kopp Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 6.56% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 396,327 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 95,428 shares to 13,895 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,719 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (Prn).