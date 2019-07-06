Mackay Shields Has Upped Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Position by $489,600 as Market Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $570,384

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC) by 325.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 40,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,318 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, up from 12,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Natural Health Trends Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 132,333 shares traded. Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) has declined 45.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NHTC News: 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL IS SAID TO MULL SALE OF INULA NATURAL HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Product, and Pharmacy Stores; 28/03/2018 – ORGANIC & NATURAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION SUBMITS PETITION TO FDA FOR VITAMIN D, PRETERM BIRTH HEALTH CLAIM; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 28/03/2018 PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Welln; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 17/04/2018 – Health Canada Grants Atrantil A Natural Health Product Number; 17/05/2018 – TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH’S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 28/03/2018 – PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Wellness Products

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 7,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,221 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 22,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Financial Bank Tru holds 37,674 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,830 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Badgley Phelps Bell owns 142,104 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 5,695 shares. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.24% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Duncker Streett Com Inc has 0.37% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 21,970 shares. 81,811 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Ltd. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 15,429 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 46 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 28,481 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $530.92 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M. On Monday, February 4 the insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 28,655 shares to 94,463 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 8,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 109,705 shares to 756,901 shares, valued at $21.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 63,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.