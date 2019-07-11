Mackay Shields Has Upped Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; Advisors Capital Management Has Upped By $2.42 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 2,694 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 0.66%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 65,046 shares with $13.63M value, up from 62,352 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.97% or $16.89 during the last trading session, reaching $195.07. About 1.79M shares traded or 168.34% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 16.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 37,805 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 267,232 shares with $17.20 million value, up from 229,427 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 7.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ZBRA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 97,497 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 17,323 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 190 shares. Private Tru Company Na has invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Invesco has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 397,238 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 19,182 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 17,427 shares. Growth Management Ltd Partnership holds 339,200 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 26,694 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co invested in 0.51% or 430 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs Inc holds 1,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 95,111 shares to 96,085 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,038 shares and now owns 156,889 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Management owns 45,818 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability holds 14.47M shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 28,628 shares. Farmers Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 546 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.34% stake. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,145 shares. Thornburg Inv stated it has 2.18 million shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Ri holds 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16,019 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 984,792 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 1.04 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 248 were accumulated by Country Tru Comml Bank. 137,476 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 13,297 shares to 138,741 valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 8,198 shares and now owns 125,891 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.