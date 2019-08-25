Mackay Shields Has Upped Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Share Value Rose; Contour Asset Management Has Increased Zynga (ZNGA) Stake

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 242,337 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, up from 224,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 16,128 shares to 15,789 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,927 shares to 516,602 shares, valued at $80.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).