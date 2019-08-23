Mackay Shields Has Upped Ensign Group (ENSG) Position By $581,400; Tantech Holdings LTD. (TANH) Sellers Decreased By 3.95% Their Shorts

Mackay Shields Llc increased Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) stake by 41.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 11,400 shares as Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 38,900 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc now has $2.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 9,021 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M

Tantech Holdings LTD. (NASDAQ:TANH) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. TANH’s SI was 138,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 144,300 shares previously. With 126,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Tantech Holdings LTD. (NASDAQ:TANH)’s short sellers to cover TANH’s short positions. The SI to Tantech Holdings LTD.’s float is 0.86%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 51,884 shares traded. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) has declined 5.41% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TANH News: 17/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings FY Rev $43.1M; 13/03/2018 Tantech Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tantech Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings FY EPS 15c; 11/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 67,943 shares to 285,480 valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 325,333 shares and now owns 44,841 shares. Exterran Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 39,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 176,723 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Sterling Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 14,694 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 9,997 shares. 22,639 are held by Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 25,326 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 81,600 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 424,819 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank invested in 1,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Eqis Management has invested 0.04% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 10,055 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 109,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 18,500 shares. 112,892 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo charcoal products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.88 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Products, Trading, and Energy. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.