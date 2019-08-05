Mackay Shields Has Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $1.13 Million; Share Price Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) as Share Price Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 13,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 34,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 20,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.57. About 3.07 million shares traded or 78.27% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 116,107 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, down from 122,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.15. About 2.40 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 68,062 shares to 113,084 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 20,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,394 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 12,906 shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership reported 753,465 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parnassus Ca holds 0.37% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 184,747 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 108,547 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 3,143 shares. The California-based Jacobs And Com Ca has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Whittier Communication has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 410 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,556 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Interstate National Bank reported 5,658 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 23,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,038 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has 1.23 million shares. Freestone Cap has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,601 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 101,655 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.19% or 43,117 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.04% or 1.02 million shares. Ipswich Investment Management has 1.65% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 27,740 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 20,693 shares. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 86,589 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alpha Windward Ltd Com accumulated 493 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc has 2,284 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parsec Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 84,087 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 50 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.