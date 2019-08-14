Mackay Shields Has Raised Stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) as Share Price Declined; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted Position by $300,135

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 5,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 38,777 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 27,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 128,769 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 101,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 4,538 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 44,740 shares to 8,777 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,696 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 419,979 shares stake. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.02% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,267 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc owns 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,756 shares. Chem Bank & Trust invested in 4,000 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 200 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 57,824 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Victory holds 2.96 million shares. Financial Svcs Corporation has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 31 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 575 shares. 666 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

