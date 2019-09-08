Mackay Shields Has Raised Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $996,879; Stock Rose; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Shareholder Pettee Investors Trimmed Stake by $319,300 as Stock Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 25,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 161,282 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 135,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 220,988 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 earnings per share, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $150.01M for 14.45 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.5% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Prudential Finance invested in 0.03% or 78,269 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 10,410 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation holds 6,597 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 17,938 shares. Sun Life Fin has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Whittier Tru Company stated it has 467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,371 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Boston Prtn invested 0.14% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 11,850 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 33,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Andra Ap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 190,100 shares. 22,690 are held by Cibc Commercial Bank Usa. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1.31 million were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Meeder Asset accumulated 0.08% or 25,794 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 135 shares. 303,162 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 4.40M shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 188,166 shares. Channing Management Limited Company reported 416,912 shares. Personal Capital Advsr has 515,594 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 186,954 shares. Manchester Capital Management holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 2,731 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 33,000 shares.

