Mackay Shields Has Raised Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; As Zendesk (ZEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corvex Management LP Cut Stake by $69.42 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.59 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 41,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 205,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 164,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited has 544,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eos LP holds 0.42% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 30,000 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Company owns 44,573 shares. Avenir reported 58,625 shares stake. Cim Mangement has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Connable Office holds 0.54% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 64,759 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communication reported 25,531 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 15,658 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 24,173 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co invested 0.41% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company owns 583,590 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 72,577 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap owns 39,774 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 205,211 shares to 63,758 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 48,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,909 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.