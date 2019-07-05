Mackay Shields Has Raised By $1.77 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Sentiment Is 1.11

Mackay Shields Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 25.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 41,266 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 205,392 shares with $8.84 million value, up from 164,126 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 1.21 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 92 funds increased and started new positions, while 83 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cal Maine Foods Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 28.88 million shares, down from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cal Maine Foods Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 56 Increased: 68 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 274,637 shares. Loews holds 8,466 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 78,171 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct has 1.32% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.1% or 4,602 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.97% or 72,112 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 491,043 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 24,173 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Friday, February 15. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 54,696 shares to 146,333 valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 252,754 shares and now owns 16,978 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-LandÂ’s Best, Land OÂ’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product clients primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. for 119,825 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 136,980 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.63% in the stock. Sprott Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,294 shares.