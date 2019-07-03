Mackay Shields Has Lowered Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Holding by $415,596; Halcyon Management Partners LP Upped Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 58.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 103,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 177,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 988,143 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.29 million shares traded or 41.33% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 312,378 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 269,117 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 18,700 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,168 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,042 shares. 16,225 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment. Allsquare Wealth Management owns 50 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 148,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 53,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 53,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 187 shares. Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bristol John W And New York accumulated 1.09% or 218,055 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.28M were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 48,697 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 2,705 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 13,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 32,289 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company. New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.02% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 132,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 4.44 million shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 338,871 shares to 407,044 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 32,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were bought by Baker Gregory S. Shares for $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY.