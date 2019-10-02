Mackay Shields Has Lowered Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding By $637,192; Weyco Group Has 1.09 Sentiment

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 13,852 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 425,092 shares with $19.86 million value, down from 438,944 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 1.48 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 25 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 23 cut down and sold their holdings in Weyco Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.87 million shares, down from 2.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Among 4 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52’s average target is 7.68% above currents $48.29 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture has 2.7% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 75,000 shares. Motco reported 79 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt reported 1.79% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Advisor Prns Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 4,323 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,828 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 45,047 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Next Financial Group Incorporated invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 25,000 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,152 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 676,710 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Assetmark holds 653 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 12,109 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank has 130 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Mackay Shields Llc increased Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH) stake by 140,800 shares to 173,700 valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) stake by 8,262 shares and now owns 39,480 shares. Bank Ozk was raised too.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.12 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 36,412 shares traded or 120.59% up from the average. Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) has declined 20.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. for 48,707 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 11,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in the company for 564,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,205 shares.