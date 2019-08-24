Mackay Shields Has Lifted Position in Prologis (PLD) by $1.06 Million; Grandfield & Dodd Holds Position in Ppg Inds (PPG)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 130,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 115,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 4,493 shares. 6,091 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca). Avalon Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,990 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.02% or 16,868 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 22 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co New York owns 2,240 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% or 5,470 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 300,847 shares stake. The New York-based Two Sigma has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.1% or 917,104 shares. Piedmont stated it has 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2.52 million were accumulated by Fiduciary Mgmt Wi. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 3,032 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 29,111 shares to 41,171 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 40,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,074 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 163,302 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 94 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lpl Financial Llc invested in 59,038 shares. Brinker Inc owns 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,775 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 649 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 641,667 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 1,471 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.05% or 5,435 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,027 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 79,462 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc invested in 0.33% or 29,679 shares.