Mackay Shields Has Lifted Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) as Share Value Declined; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Rose, Oakworth Capital Has Upped by $8.87 Million Its Stake

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.21M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,412 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 24,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 356,227 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 18,300 shares to 66,565 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 16,363 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 3,755 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 24,260 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 3,911 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 4,001 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 1,714 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 98,193 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 622,826 shares. Enterprise Service Corporation reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 8,037 shares. 30,977 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Oppenheimer And owns 2,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares to 121,970 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,642 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

