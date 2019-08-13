Mackay Shields Has Increased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Declined; 58 Com (WUBA) Stake Has Upped by Platinum Investment Management Ltd

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 431,050 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 21,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 292,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36M, up from 271,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 4.39M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 18,300 shares to 66,565 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,768 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $889,967 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59M. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has invested 1.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,561 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 28,041 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.84% or 63,900 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability holds 14,274 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Altimeter Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.44% stake. Bell Comml Bank reported 7,282 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.7% or 979,129 shares. New England Inv Retirement Gp reported 3,046 shares stake. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4,440 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More news for 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” and published on July 17, 2019 is yet another important article.