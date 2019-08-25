Mackay Shields Has Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $1.98 Million as Shares Rose; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Were Volatile

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 148,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, down from 162,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 1.36 million shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 17,500 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 10,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.27 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 76 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 3,281 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Sylebra Hk Comm holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 256,616 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 0% or 3,794 shares. Yakira Cap Management Inc has invested 0.85% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 162,521 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% or 2,147 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 112,840 were accumulated by Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Com. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 5,714 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 8,876 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Intl Group Inc Inc reported 22,114 shares.