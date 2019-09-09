Mackay Shields Has Decreased Stake in Assurant (AIZ) by $5.94 Million; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Holding

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 60.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 63,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 41,565 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 104,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 391,537 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 984,130 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.82M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 17,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 12,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Xperi Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 4,311 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 61,519 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability invested in 27,273 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 60,283 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 2,609 were reported by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 116,877 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Blackstone Ltd Partnership reported 180,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 17,657 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 157,682 shares. Scotia stated it has 8,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Assurant and Deposify Partner in Security Deposit Platform for Property Managers | INN – Investing News Network” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant, Inc. Announces the Early Tender Results of Tender Offer and Early Settlement Date for Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2034 – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6.