Mackay Shields Has Decreased Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $10.03 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Position by $5.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $192.11. About 6.58 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 57,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 58,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 116,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $200.24. About 353,438 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.76 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $792.60M for 17.50 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 21,599 shares to 558,955 shares, valued at $47.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).