Mackay Shields Has Decreased Position in First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) by $1.09 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Stake Has Raised by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 52.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc analyzed 2,686 shares as the company's stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 2,429 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 5,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $11.06 during the last trading session, reaching $460.02. About 43,762 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company's stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $430.85. About 581,241 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 83,435 shares to 178,560 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 25,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. NIX CRAIG L bought $880 worth of stock or 2 shares. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $74,110 was made by HOLDING FRANK B JR on Friday, June 14. Another trade for 2,250 shares valued at $843,750 was bought by Holding Olivia Britton. Hoppe Robert R also bought $34,160 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. American Int owns 138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 305 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Utah Retirement owns 1,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 11,800 shares. invested in 0% or 16 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.25% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 2,813 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 1,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 1,000 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 3,696 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 77,582 shares stake. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 7,128 shares to 320,867 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.