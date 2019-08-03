Mackay Shields Has Decreased Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding; Eastman Kodak Co Has 1.29 Sentiment

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) stake by 62.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 8,288 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 5,013 shares with $354,000 value, down from 13,301 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 79,459 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 27 funds started new and increased holdings, while 21 sold and reduced their stock positions in Eastman Kodak Co. The funds in our database now have: 24.52 million shares, down from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eastman Kodak Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Picking, It’s Mental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Twst.com published: “Smith Group Portfolio Management Makes Market Beating Investing a Team Sport – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Fight To Survive Mode, Kodak Is A Zombie Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kodak +10% after asset sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company for 2.31 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.96 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.13% invested in the company for 8.88 million shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 500,910 shares.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 64,964 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has declined 26.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Kodak Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KODK); 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – QTRLY NET EARNINGS $129 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Eastman Kodak: CEO Jeff Clarke to Lead Consumer and Film Division on an Interim Basis Until a Successor Is Appointed; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO KODK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC Exits Position in Kodak; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Net $94M; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – SEES 2018 OPERATIONAL EBITDA OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Rev $1.5B; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 19/03/2018 – Kodak Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.92 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. Canaccord Genuity maintained ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $80 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 116,637 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 237 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Sei Invs invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Wedge L LP Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 18,767 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 2,664 shares stake. 100,156 are owned by Invesco Limited. Amer Group reported 0% stake. Matarin Cap Lc has invested 0.69% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 8,391 were accumulated by Diker Management Limited Co. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,005 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 24,080 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 13,041 shares.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 115% – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Barnes & Noble Ed Inc stake by 90,700 shares to 105,188 valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Indexiq Etf Tr stake by 80,025 shares and now owns 200,025 shares. Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) was raised too.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $173,240 was made by HAUGHEY THOMAS on Wednesday, May 15.