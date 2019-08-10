Mackay Shields Has Decreased Flws/1 (FLWS) Holding By $549,000; Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. See Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) latest ratings:

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Flws/1 (FLWS) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 30,500 shares as Flws/1 (FLWS)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 83,496 shares with $1.52M value, down from 113,996 last quarter. Flws/1 now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 144,766 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 13,019 shares. State Street holds 3.23M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 148,167 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 45,037 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Glenmede Comm Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 211,622 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 15,934 shares. Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 12,448 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Llp has 0.01% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 39,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $377,250 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $320,000 was bought by Ely James S. III. The insider Fordham Benjamin C bought 25,000 shares worth $57,250.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $288.05 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) stake by 10,700 shares to 43,900 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) stake by 23,400 shares and now owns 76,900 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

