Mackay Shields Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $6.09 Million; Perritt Capital Management Cut Its Pcm Com (PCMI) Stake by $3.04 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 25,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 160,187 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 185,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $270.83. About 939,969 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.36M market cap company. It closed at $34.91 lastly. It is down 65.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 57,300 shares to 177,568 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.76 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com reported 380 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tru Of Vermont has 0.89% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regions Financial has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Salem Invest Counselors holds 3,542 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wms Limited Com has 2,565 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 209,504 shares stake. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,863 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.17% or 12,419 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cleararc Incorporated has 10,699 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 350 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Inv House Limited Liability owns 73,207 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “See Trading Costs Through a New Lens – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai Declares Senior Notes Offering Due to Mature in 2027 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Germany’s Continental seeks cost cuts as Q2 profit drops – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: RHP, SPB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.