Mackay Shields Has Cut Torchmark (TMK) Position by $6.30 Million; Market Value Rose; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shares Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 77,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,966 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 138,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 191,827 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 25,325 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 23,400 shares to 76,900 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $184.83M for 13.47 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 9,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barbara Oil holds 67,500 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 8,583 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc reported 200 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 70,195 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Inc has 4,807 shares. Qs Investors accumulated 0% or 1,095 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 247,671 shares. Boston Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.18% stake. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc holds 323,734 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,755 are held by State Street Corp. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 17,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,072 are held by Globeflex Capital Lp. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 172,661 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 47,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap holds 40,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.04% or 231,817 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 14,533 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 7,590 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 151 shares. Invesco Limited holds 10,724 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,801 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 3.45 million shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $96.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. HAFT JAY M also bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77 million for 6.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.