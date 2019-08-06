Mackay Shields Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Zix (ZIXI)

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 41,396 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 982,175 shares with $99.43M value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $352.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.09. About 7.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 2.13 million shares. Hilltop Incorporated has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Omers Administration Corp owns 4.62M shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak stated it has 3,519 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Dakota Council owns 576,377 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 855,577 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 104,506 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd accumulated 3,841 shares. Argent Tru has 2.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Invsts Corporation reported 1.52% stake. Maverick holds 133,570 shares. Cardinal Management reported 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt owns 44,976 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.33 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 55,663 shares to 113,145 valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) stake by 116,700 shares and now owns 167,600 shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 1.03 million shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $449.10 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.05% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Dupont Capital Management accumulated 95,543 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 96,638 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L L P Nc accumulated 197,438 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,581 shares. Perkins Cap invested in 28,000 shares. 80,006 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 74,787 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Com invested in 64,989 shares. American International Grp Inc Inc reported 33,322 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 34,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 91,900 are owned by Strs Ohio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 389,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser owns 34,811 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 32,048 shares or 0% of the stock.