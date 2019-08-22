Mackay Shields Has Cut Its State Str (STT) Position by $2.98 Million; Knott David M Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Trimmed by $513,000 as Stock Declined

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 510,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 613,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 264,221 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 45,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 92,306 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 138,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 179,970 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares to 329,558 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 190,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 124,260 shares. Hawk Ridge Mngmt LP reported 0.7% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company owns 10,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 112,568 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James & Associates accumulated 13,007 shares. Mangrove Partners holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 3.46 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Lc holds 0% or 41,149 shares in its portfolio. Pura Vida Ltd Liability holds 197,594 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 42,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,721 are held by United Capital Financial Advisers Limited. 511,496 are held by State Teachers Retirement. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 106,200 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 4,375 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 655,932 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 250 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 41,524 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 4,333 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 1832 Asset Lp has 85,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Company Na has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 600 shares. Essex Management Limited Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Jnba Fin Advsr invested in 0.01% or 785 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 807 shares to 15,901 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 116,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).