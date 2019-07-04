Mackay Shields Has Cut Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position by $5.33 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake by $962,219

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 11,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,187 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 65,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 41,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,120 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 60,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 298,448 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,320 shares to 521,365 shares, valued at $28.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,951 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,045 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 97,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

