Mackay Shields Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,288 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 3.64M shares with $140.73M value, down from 3.65 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $270.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 54.45 million shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 1.06 million shares with $120.95M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 1.14 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.57% stake. Ledyard Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Augustine Asset Management accumulated 24,216 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 1.92% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated holds 0.69% or 412,784 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 28,880 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.22% or 15,469 shares. Jbf Cap accumulated 300,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 136,565 shares. 26,234 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.29% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reilly Fincl Ltd has invested 1.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiera reported 228,088 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 23,848 shares to 169,183 valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avangrid Inc stake by 11,976 shares and now owns 39,111 shares. Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.76 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 14.41% above currents $29.28 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 32.42% above currents $113.81 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained the shares of RCL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Friday, June 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc accumulated 0.2% or 21,760 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 236,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Millennium Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bnp Paribas Asset has 160,265 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tru Of Vermont reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc Mkts holds 124,915 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 23,923 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 75 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) stake by 151,550 shares to 610,063 valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Urogen Pharma Ltd stake by 525,200 shares and now owns 986,878 shares. Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) was raised too.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $880.91M for 6.51 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.