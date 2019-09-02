Mackay Shields Has Cut Echostar (SATS) Stake by $575,172; Market Value Rose; Foster & Motley Has Increased Its Robert Half International (RHI) Stake by $457,665

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 18,073 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 883,998 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 15,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 138,432 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 154,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 275,041 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.81M for 50.30 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 1.05 million shares to 54.43 million shares, valued at $55.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 114,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Active Etf Tr.

